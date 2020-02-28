SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man accused of brandishing a hunting knife at students on campus at Sacramento State and telling them to watch their surroundings is in custody, authorities said.
The Sacramento State Police Department said in a news release that the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department arrested the unidentified suspect near Woodside Lane and Howe Avenue just before 11 a.m. on Friday.
The incident happened the night before at around 11:30 just south of the school’s Welcome Center.
Two students told police that they were walking when a man they encountered showed off a hunting knife he had. He didn’t make any threats, the students said, but he did tell them to watch their surroundings. He also mumbled something about the coronavirus before walking away.