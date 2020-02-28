  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One person has been stabbed outside of a grocery store in Natomas.

The stabbing happened around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday outside of a Safeway grocery store on the corner of Del Paso Road and East Commerce Way. The victim, a male adult, suffered several non-life threatening injuries from the stabbing, according to a Sacramento Police Department statement.  The suspect, also a male, was detained on the scene and was eventually arrested.

The suspect and the victim knew each other, say police.

 

