SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — Another Solano County resident has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to county public health officials.
The patient was a passenger on the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship and an evacuee at Travis Air Force Base. Officials say the patient is in home isolation and will remain in isolation until they are cleared by Solano County Public Health.
READ: Solano County Declares Local Emergency To Bolster Coronavirus Response
An additional Solano County resident who was evacuated to Travis Air Force Base tested positive for the virus in Japan, but their case is still pending confirmation from the CDC. That person is also under home isolation.
WATCH: Coronavirus Patient Speaks From Folsom Hospital
Officials declared a local emergency over the coronavirus situation on Thursday. The move comes after a patient from Solano has become the first possible instance of “community spread” of the virus.
A “community spread” case of the coronavirus is notable because it means the virus was transmitted to the patient in an unknown way. The CDC says the Solano County person had no relevant travel history nor any exposure to a known coronavirus patient.
That patient is now receiving treatment at the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento after previously being a patient at the North Bay Vacavalley Hospital.