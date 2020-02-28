CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — A suspect is in custody after a stabbing at a recovery center in Carmichael left two people dead and two others injured, authorities said.
The sheriff’s office said the stabbing happened Friday inside a wellness and recovery center in the 3600 block of Mission Avenue. Deputies say two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
Preliminary information reveals two victims have been declared deceased on scene. Two additional victims have been transported to area hospitals in unknown conditions. Homicide is responding.
Deputies said the suspect stabbed the victims with a knife. It’s unclear at this time if the suspect is a patient at the center.
According to Sacramento Metro Fire, the two survivors were transported to area hospitals from the scene. The victims’ conditions are unknown at this time.