LAKE COUNTY (CBS13) — A man is behind bars in Lake County accused of domestic violence and false imprisonment of his girlfriend, the Lakeport Police Department said in a press release.
Lakeport police said officers responded Friday at around 6 p.m. to the area of Armstrong and S. Russell streets following reports of an assault.
Officers located the unidentified victim, 47, who had bruising to the face and arms as well as cuts on her arms, the news release said. The victim told police her boyfriend, Micah K. Akimah, 39, assaulted her after the two engaged in an argument.
The victim told police Akimah threw her to the ground, kicking and stomping on her face repeatedly. According to the news release, the victim reported that Akimah took her phone, preventing her from calling for help.
Lakeport police said the victim reported being able to escape through the back door of the home and told officers that Akimah was still inside the home located nearby on N. Brush Street.
The victim told police that Akimah was a former Mixed Martial Artist who was possibly suffering from a mental health crisis, according to the news release.
Lakeport police said officers obtained a restraining order to protect the victim from Akimah and, after several attempts to get the suspect to exit the residence, placed him under arrest after law enforcement forced their way into the home and detained him as he attempted to flee.
Akimah was booked into the county jail and faces charges of domestic battery, false imprisonment, assault with a deadly weapon and preventing the summoning of 911, according to the news release.