Filed Under:Homicide, North Highlands News, shooting

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds at a hotel in North Highlands on Friday, a spokesperson with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting was reported to the sheriff’s office just before midnight and happened at a hotel on the 5300 block of Date Avenue.

A sheriff’s spokesperson told CBS13 that deputies located a male victim inside of a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Responding fire personnel pronounced the unidentified victim dead at the scene.

No suspect information has been released yet.

