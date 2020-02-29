Comments
NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds at a hotel in North Highlands on Friday, a spokesperson with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.
The shooting was reported to the sheriff’s office just before midnight and happened at a hotel on the 5300 block of Date Avenue.
A sheriff’s spokesperson told CBS13 that deputies located a male victim inside of a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.
Responding fire personnel pronounced the unidentified victim dead at the scene.
No suspect information has been released yet.