SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person is in the hospital after being shot in a crosswalk in South Sacramento on Saturday night, authorities said.
A spokesperson with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a male victim was found in a pedestrian crossing in the area of Highway 99 and Turnbridge Drive.
Deputies said they detained suspects from a vehicle that may be involved in the shooting. The sheriff’s office said two people ran from the vehicle and have not been located.
The sheriff’s office said the victim was taken to the hospital and is alert.
No further information has been released.