STOCKTON (CBS13) — A woman was arrested Saturday accused of attempted murder after authorities say she stabbed an elderly man multiple times, the Stockton Police Department said.
The Stockton Police Department said officers responded just after 6 a.m. to the 8000 block of Mariners Drive following reports of the stabbing.
The victim, 75, was located with multiple stab wounds, police said, and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The suspect, Jasmine Creamer, 44, was located and taken into custody without incident.
No further information has been released.