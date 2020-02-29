Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police are investigating after a teenager was shot in the city’s valley oak district on Friday.
The Stockton Police Department said the shooting happened at around 10:30 p.m. on the 4600 block of Greensboro Way, just a few blocks away from the University of the Pacific campus.
The teenager, 15, was taken to an area hospital in stable condition and is expected to be okay.
The suspect is described as an Asian man in his late teens to early twenties.
No further information was released.