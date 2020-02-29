DAVIS (CBS13) — UC Davis announced in a press release Saturday that a student who has been on isolation at home has tested negative for the coronavirus.
Our student who has been isolated at home and tested for COVID-19 does NOT have #coronavirus as confirmed by @YoloCountyCA Public Health. Because of the negative test result, the student’s two roommates were invited to return to their room in Kearney Hall. (1/2)
— UC Davis (@ucdavis) March 1, 2020
The university said that the student and their roommates, who were also in isolation, have been notified that they could return to their room in Kearney Hall.
“The campus continues to recommend individuals practice proper handwashing and other good hygiene,” the press release said.
This past week at UC Davis Medical Center, 36 Registered Nurses and 88 other health care workers had to self-quarantine after coming into contact with the nation’s first unknown-origin coronavirus case, which was reported in Solano County.
