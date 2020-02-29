  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    8:00 PMBull
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Davis News, UC Davis


DAVIS (CBS13) — UC Davis announced in a press release Saturday that a student who has been on isolation at home has tested negative for the coronavirus.

The university said that the student and their roommates, who were also in isolation, have been notified that they could return to their room in Kearney Hall.

“The campus continues to recommend individuals practice proper handwashing and other good hygiene,” the press release said.

This past week at UC Davis Medical Center, 36 Registered Nurses and 88 other health care workers had to self-quarantine after coming into contact with the nation’s first unknown-origin coronavirus case, which was reported in Solano County.

For more of CBS13’s coverage on the coronavirus, go here.

Comments

Leave a Reply