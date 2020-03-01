AUBURN (CBS13) — A longboarder is in the hospital with major injuries after being struck by a vehicle in an intersection in Auburn, authorities said.
The California Highway Patrol Auburn said in a press release that the incident happened Saturday morning just after 7:30 a.m. in the area of Highway 49 and Luther Road.
The longboarder, Auburn resident Erich Hostetter, was riding his board along northbound Highway 49, CHP said. As Hostetter approached the intersection, he failed to yield the right of way tp sn oncoming driver making a left turn in the intersection from southbound Highway 49, the news release said.
The vehicle, driven by Auburn resident Fredrick Weisgerber, hit Hostetter head-on and knocked him to the ground, causing major injuries, CHP said. Weisberger was uninjured.
CHP said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.