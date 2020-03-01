PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested the two men accused of beating a Latino man and attacking him with a saw in a racially-motivated attack.
UPDATE: Detectives have identified both suspects, and they have been arrested. We will have more details on their arrests tomorrow.
— Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) March 2, 2020
The sheriff’s office said told CBS13 that they will release the names and mugshots of the suspects on Monday. Deputies said the two men face charges relating to hate crime allegations.
The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that the incident happened just after 2 p.m. on Saturday near Colfax.
Deputies said the unidentified suspects were in a silver pickup truck when they pulled in front of a tree trimming crew along Canyon Way. Deputies said the suspects approached the foreman and began beating him while calling him names.
According to the sheriff’s office, one of the suspects grabbed the victim and held his head against the tree-trimming trailer while the second suspect hit the victim in the back of the head with a pole saw.
A camera on the trailer captured the suspects arriving at the scene and then driving off toward Colfax while one suspect attempts to cover their vehicle’s license plate.