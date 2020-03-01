PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for two men accused of beating a Latino man and attacking him with a saw in a racially-motivated attack.
The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that the incident happened just after 2 p.m. on Saturday near Colfax.
Deputies said the suspects — two white males, one in their 40s and the other in their 20s — were in a silver pickup truck when they pulled in front of a tree trimming crew along Canyon Way. Deputies said the suspects approached the foreman and began beating him while calling him names.
According to the sheriff’s office, one of the suspects grabbed the victim and held his head against the tree-trimming trailer while the second suspect hit the victim in the back of the head with a pole saw.
A camera on the trailer captured the suspects arriving to the scene and then driving off toward Colfax while one suspect attempts to cover their vehicle’s license plate.
Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.