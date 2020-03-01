SOLANO (CBS13) — Alameda County has declared a local public health emergency after two NorthBay VacaValley Hospital healthcare workers from Alameda and Solano counties were confirmed presumptive positive for the coronavirus, according to a news release from Solano Public Health.
“We remain actively involved with federal, state, and regional colleagues to ensure alignment with evolving guidance on protecting the health of our community and our health care workforce,” said Colleen Chawla, Director, Alameda County Health Care Services Agency. “This is a community effort and we will need broad partnership. Our public health team will work with health care providers, schools, workplaces, community organizations, and others to mitigate the health and human impacts of this virus.”
Both counties’ public health departments said that the two cases are pending confirmation from the CDC.
The news release said both individuals had been exposed to the community-acquired case that is being treated at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento. Officials said that initial community-spread case — which is a Solano County resident and was the nation’s first COVID-19 case from an unknown origin — is slowly recovering and family members that were in contact with the individual have tested negative for the virus.
“Due to the aggressive measures that public health and hospital staff undertook, all potential exposures to the case were promptly identified and isolated so that patients are not placed at higher risk. Health care officials have immediately updated protocols and procedures to ensure patient safety is prioritized,” said Dr. Bela Matyas, Solano County Health Officer. “This underscores the challenging environment that health care workers everywhere face to stem the spread of communicable diseases, including COVID-19. Health care and Public Health officials throughout the state are committed to protecting patients.”
Officials said a full-contact investigation is underway for the two new cases and attempts to determine other potentially exposed individuals are being made.