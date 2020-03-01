STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police said a man was attacked and a woman was shot in the leg during a home invasion early Sunday.
The Stockton Police Department said in a news release that the shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Cypress Run Drive while unidentified three men were in the middle of a home invasion.
Police said the victims, both 58, were asleep when the suspects entered their home and attacked the male victim. At some point, one of the suspects shot a female victim in the leg, the news release said.
All three suspects, described as black male adults in their 30s, left in a dark-colored sedan with some of the victims’ property.
The two victims were taken to the hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Stockton PD said the suspects and victims do not know each other.
No further information has been released.