Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – After a wild weekend in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, a new poll from CBS News shows former Vice President Joe Biden making gains in California ahead of the state’s primary on Super Tuesday.
The CBS News / YouGov poll of 1,411 likely voters in the Democratic primary shows Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont continues to have a double-digit lead in California, with 31 percent support. Meanwhile, Former Vice President Joe Biden has risen into second, with 19 percent, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts is in third, with 18 percent.