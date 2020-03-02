  • CBS13On Air

DAVIS (CBS13) – Officers have arrested a man suspected of trying to steal a locked bicycle in front of a business near Downtown Davis.

The incident happened late Sunday evening along the 700 block of 5th Street.

Davis police say officers responded to investigate a report about a suspicious man that looked like he was trying to take a bike locked in front of a business.

Officers got to the scene in time to stop the man, later identified as John Johnson. Police say Johnson had vice grips, screwdrivers and a large car jack – as well as a capped hypodermic needle.

Johnson was arrested and is now facing charges of prowling and attempted theft.

Police note that Johnson has had many run-ins with law enforcement.

