DAVIS (CBS13) – Officers have arrested a man suspected of trying to steal a locked bicycle in front of a business near Downtown Davis.
The incident happened late Sunday evening along the 700 block of 5th Street.
Davis police say officers responded to investigate a report about a suspicious man that looked like he was trying to take a bike locked in front of a business.
Officers got to the scene in time to stop the man, later identified as John Johnson. Police say Johnson had vice grips, screwdrivers and a large car jack – as well as a capped hypodermic needle.
Johnson was arrested and is now facing charges of prowling and attempted theft.
Police note that Johnson has had many run-ins with law enforcement.