SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As the novel coronavirus continues to spread in California and worldwide, Governor Gavin Newsom asked the state legislature to make $20 million available to respond to the spread.
The money would come from the state’s Disaster Response Emergency Operations Account. It will be an early action item for the 2020-2021 budget. Newsom also activated the State Operations Center in Mather to support first responders and public health officials.
Currently, 10 public health labs across the state are testing for coronavirus. And, over the weekend, the state received more COVID-19 test kits from the CDC, allowing doctors to get test results more quickly.
As of 10 a.m. Monday, there were 43 positive COVID-19 cases in California. Of those cases, 24 are from people evacuated from China and Japan. Of the 19 cases not related to federal evacuation, 10 are travel-related, five are person-to-person transfer, and four are community transmission.
The California Department of Public Health said more than 9,100 people who recently returned to the country through SFO or LAX are self-monitoring for symptoms.