MODESTO (CBS13) – A man was struck and killed on Highway 99 in Modesto early Saturday morning, authorities say.
The incident happened a little after 4:30 a.m., north of Kansas Avenue.
California Highway Patrol says officers and medics responded and found a person lying on the west shoulder of the freeway. The man had been struck by a car.
Medics started treatment, but he was soon pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators believe the man was walking in the #3 lane for an unknown reason when a driver approached. The driver didn’t see the man in time and struck him.
The name of the man has not been released at this point. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.