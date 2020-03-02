STOCKTON (CBS13) — Governor Gavin Newsom was in Stockton on Monday, touring McKinley Elementary School and talking up the only state measure on Tuesday’s ballot.
Proposition 13 would authorize $15 billion in bonds for elementary schools, community colleges and public universities. Newsom said the money is essential to update and renovate aging school buildings.
“The focus and prioritization is on health and safety. And I don’t need to remind anybody with school-age kids, that walk around facilities like this, and they see things quite literally taped together,” Newsom said.
Critics argue the measure amounts to a tax on homeowners and that paying off the bonds would be an extra drain on the state’s general fund. According to the Legislative Analyst’s Office, Prop 13 would cost about $740 million a year over 35 years.