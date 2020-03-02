SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) – February was the driest month on record for many parts of Northern California, the National Weather Service says.
Downtown Sacramento, the Stockton Airport, Redding Airport and Red Bluff Airport all registered no observed precipitation this past month, according to NWS numbers.
Only Sacramento Executive Airport measured a trace amount of rain.
February 2020 was record breaking for much of interior #NorCal. Many weather stations observed the driest February on record. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/rz7VlXVJY4
— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) March 1, 2020
On average, Downtown Sacramento registers a 3.21″ average of precipitation. This February’s low mark shattered a more than century-old record, .04″ in 1899.
“Pretty remarkable. We’ve never had a dry February on record,” NWS meteorologist Cory Mueller said about the state capital.
Winter looked a little more like itself in California’s mountains on Monday
Snow showers fell in the mountains of Southern California and some Sierra Nevada peaks sported new coats of white.
The Bear Mountain resort at Big Bear east of Los Angeles reported 6-8 inches (15-20 centimeters) of new snow overnight while Mammoth Mountain in the Eastern Sierra said Sunday’s storm delivered 9-11 inches (23-28 centimeters) of snow.
The National Weather Service said the combination of a very dry January and an even drier February made for one of the driest first two months of any calendar year on record across much of southwestern California.
Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.