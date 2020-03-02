Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities have identified the elderly man who was struck and killed by a car in south Sacramento last week.
The crash happened last Tuesday afternoon near Mack Road and Valley Hi Drive.
Sacramento police say the man was struck by a vehicle and was rushed to the hospital. He was pronounced dead later in the evening.
The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has since identified the man killed as 88-year-old Sacramento resident Donald Nelson.
Officers say the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Investigators don’t believe DUI was a factor.