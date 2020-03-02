  • CBS13On Air

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police say a suspect pointed a handgun at a woman in Stockton and tried to shoot, but the gun failed to fire.

The incident happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday along the 100 block of East Worth Street.

Stockton police say a woman’s two sons were involved in a fight with two other people in front of her home. At some point during the fight, one suspect pointed a handgun at the woman and tried to shoot.

For some reason, the gun didn’t fire. Police say the other suspect also pointed a rifle at one of the woman’s sons as he ran away.

Both suspects eventually got into a car and took off down Worth Street.

Only a vague description of the suspects is available.

