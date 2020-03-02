The 4 Best Barbershops In SacramentoLooking to try the top barber shops around? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top barbershops in Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for a haircut.

4 Top Spots For Poke In SacramentoLooking to sample the best poke around town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top poke sources in Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

Check Out The 3 Most Popular Spots In Stockton's Oak Park NeighborhoodVisiting Oak Park, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Stockton neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a smoke shop to a deli.

Sacramento's 3 Best Spots To Score Cheap Salvadoran FareIn search of a new favorite Salvadoran spot? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Salvadoran restaurants around Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.

Here Are Stockton's Top 4 Breakfast And Brunch SpotsIn search of a new favorite breakfast and brunch spot? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top breakfast and brunch spots around Stockton, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

Are These Trending Sacramento Restaurants On Your Radar?Want the inside word on Sacramento's buzziest local spots? We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp and SafeGraph, a dataset of commercial points of interest and their visitor patterns, to analyze which restaurants have been on the tips of diners' tongues this month.