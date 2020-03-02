  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS13 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    7:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Roseville News

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A group of suspects took off with several vehicles from a used car dealership in Roseville early Sunday morning.

According to Roseville police, five suspects broke into Auto King around 4 a.m., strategically stealing at least three vehicles. A manager at Auto King said six more cars were damaged during the incident.

Swipe through pictures from the incident.

Additionally, the manager said the suspects used a vehicle from the lot to break the gate to exit the lot.

Police do not have any suspect leads at this time and say the investigation is still active.

Comments

Leave a Reply