ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A group of suspects took off with several vehicles from a used car dealership in Roseville early Sunday morning.
According to Roseville police, five suspects broke into Auto King around 4 a.m., strategically stealing at least three vehicles. A manager at Auto King said six more cars were damaged during the incident.
Additionally, the manager said the suspects used a vehicle from the lot to break the gate to exit the lot.
Police do not have any suspect leads at this time and say the investigation is still active.