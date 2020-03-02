FOLSOM (CBS13) – The latest on a power outage in Folsom and Carmichael on Monday:
2:30 p.m.
Power has been restored to all but a few dozen customers in both outages, according to the SMUD map.
2:19 p.m.
An outage has cut power to thousands of SMUD customers in Sacramento County on Monday.
Two major outages have been reported: One in the Folsom area has more than 6,000 SMUD customers without power, according to the utility’s outage map. Another outage in the Carmichael area has more than 1,450 customers without power.
@SMUDUpdates troubleshooters investigating outage in Folsom area. ~6000 SMUD customers affected. Cause TBD, possibly due to wind gusts. Thx for patience. https://t.co/HMfIdh42kw for updates.
— SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) March 2, 2020
Exactly what caused the outage is unclear at this point, but SMUD is speculating wind gusts may be possibly to blame.
Both outages are expected to be resolved by around 3 p.m.