FOLSOM (CBS13) – The latest on a power outage in Folsom and Carmichael on Monday:

2:30 p.m.

Power has been restored to all but a few dozen customers in both outages, according to the SMUD map.

2:19 p.m.

An outage has cut power to thousands of SMUD customers in Sacramento County on Monday.

Two major outages have been reported: One in the Folsom area has more than 6,000 SMUD customers without power, according to the utility’s outage map. Another outage in the Carmichael area has more than 1,450 customers without power.

Exactly what caused the outage is unclear at this point, but SMUD is speculating wind gusts may be possibly to blame.

Both outages are expected to be resolved by around 3 p.m.

