AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — A man who was wanted on multiple felony charges including assault, domestic violence and terrorist threats, turned himself in at the Amador County Sheriff’s Office Monday.
The Amador County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded early Saturday to Plymouth following reports from a woman saying her ex-boyfriend — armed with a gun and bat — entered her home and attacked her and her friend. The suspect, identified as River Pines resident David Axel Carlson, 34, left the scene before law enforcement arrived.
READ: Woman Who Didn’t Like Sandwich Accused Of Attacking Stockton Restaurant Employee
Deputies say Carlson was booked into the county jail on charges of attempted homicide, domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, and terrorist threats. His bail is set at $500,000.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office thanked their social media partners for sharing their initial post about Carlson. They believe the public pressure lead him to turn himself in.