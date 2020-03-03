SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom cast his ballot on “Super Tuesday” but didn’t reveal which of the Democratic candidates he voted for.
The governor and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom waited in line to cast their ballots Tuesday morning at the Sacramento County Vote Center at the California Museum.
.@JenSiebelNewsom and I voted!! Did you? Polls close at 8pm! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/cG8sWnBvcd
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 3, 2020
“I’m a same-day voter, always have been,” Gov. Newsom said.
He took questions after turning in his ballot, but immediately deferred when asked about which Democratic presidential hopefuls had his support.
“I voted for the next nominee of the Democratic party,” Gov. Newsom said.
RELATED: How Does The California Delegate Process Work?
“I’m very confident that we’re going to have a very robust nominee – and Donald Trump’s time in the White House is numbered,” the governor later added.
Gov. Newsom had previously endorsed California Senator Kamala Harris, but she ended her campaign for the nomination back in December.
On Friday, Jennifer Siebel Newsom announced her support for Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.
Polls in California opened at 7 a.m. and will be open until 8 p.m.