Filed Under:rancho cordova news

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man hurt in Rancho Cordova early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened just after midnight along the 3000 block of Laurelhurst Drive.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to investigate a shooting and found one man who had suffered a gunshot wound. He was alert when he was transported to a nearby hospital, deputies say, and is recovering.

No suspect information has been released at this point.

Detectives remain at the scene investigating the incident.

