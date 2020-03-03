Comments
LATHROP (CBS13) – Authorities say a man was struck and killed by a car in Lathrop on Tuesday morning.
The incident happened around 7:45 a.m. near the intersection of Lakeside Drive and Patriot Way.
According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was heading eastbound on Lakeside Drive when they struck a pedestrian.
That pedestrian, a man in his 60s, later died.
Deputies say the driver doesn’t appear to have been negligent.
The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the incident. The name of the man struck and killed has not been released at this point.