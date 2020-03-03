Comments
REDWOOD VALLEY (CBS13) – A magnitude 3.6 earthquake shook near Clearlake late Tuesday morning.
The quake hit around 10:21 a.m. and was centered a little over a half-mile south west of Redwood Valley, according to the US Geological Survey. It originally registered a magnitude of 3.9, but has been since downgraded to a 3.6.
According to USGS’s shake map, the quake was felt past Willits to the north and near Hopland to the south.
There have been no reports of damage so far.
The quake appears to fall along the Maacama Fault line. Several other lesser quakes happened leading up to and after the 3.9-magnitude shaker.