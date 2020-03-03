Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Officers are investigating after a person was found with major injuries in Sacramento early Tuesday afternoon.
Sacramento police say the person was found near 12th and N. B streets just after noon and was transported to the hospital by medics.
It’s unclear what led to the person being injured.
Due to the investigation, 12th Street is shut down near N. B Street. Exactly when the road will be back open is unclear at this point.
Light rail service through the area is not affected, police say.