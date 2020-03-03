AUBURN (CBS13) — Authorities are searching for at-risk missing man Robert Desoto out of Auburn.
According to the Auburn Police Department, Desoto left the area of Burlin Way in his white Toyota Tacoma, license plate 78601P1, on Monday around 6 p.m.
Desoto is 67 years old, about 5’7″ tall and weighs approximately 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray and white button-up shirt with tan shorts. He has gray hair and hazel colored eyes.
Police say Desoto is at risk because he suffers from diabetes and may become disoriented.
SILVER ALERT – Nevada, Placer, and Sacramento Counties
Last seen near Maidu Drive and Auburn Folsom Road@AuburnPoliceCA IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/fHnJXjnwPd
— CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) March 4, 2020
If you see him, please call the police.