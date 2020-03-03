Comments
CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Police are asking the community for help identifying a man who they say inappropriately touched a victim at a grocery store.
Police say the suspect touched a victim in a sexual manner on Feb. 6 at approximately 2:40 p.m. The incident happened at a store in the 7300 block of Greenback Lane.
Officers believe this was an isolated incident and say the victim did not know the suspect.
Anyone with information about the incident or the man’s identity is asked to contact the Citrus Heights Police Department.