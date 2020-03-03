Filed Under:san joaquin county, Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Officers say a big rig’s trailer apparently just collapsed in on itself while driving through San Joaquin County.

The incident happened Monday evening.

According to California Highway Patrol’s Stockton division, a tractor-trailer was heading southbound on Jack Tone Road when – without warning – the trailer just collapsed.

That’s not supposed to happen. (Credit: CHP Stockton)

Luckily, officers say, no one was hurt.

However, it did take a few hours to clean up the mess left by the collapse.

It’s unclear what caused the trailer to fail.

