SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A pursuit in Sacramento ended with a suspect in the hospital early Tuesday morning.
The incident started just before 3 a.m. and ended in the area of Broadway and Front Street, near the Sacramento Marina. Sacramento police say the suspect’s family called and advised them that the person was having a “mental crisis.”
Family also said that the person was armed and had left the area in a vehicle.
Officers later spotted the subject on Interstate 5, near Del Paso Boulevard, and a chase ensued.
The suspect eventually stopped his vehicle in the area of Marina View and Broadway, then ran off. Officers then heard at least one gunshot – and realized the suspect had shot himself.
He was rushed to the hospital and is now listed in critical condition.