LIVE COVERAGE:Voters head to the polls on Super Tuesday
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS News Election Special Super Tuesday: High Stakes
    6:00 PMCBS13 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A woman who apparently didn’t like the sandwich she ordered from a Stockton eatery was arrested after allegedly attacking an employee.

The incident happened at a restaurant along the 1600 block of East Hammer Lane.

Stockton police say the woman walked into the eatery a little after 7:30 p.m. Monday and started arguing with an employee over the quality of a sandwich she had bought.

Booking photo of the suspect, Monique Collins. (Credit: Stockton Police Department)

At some point during the argument, the woman allegedly picked up a glass tip jar and threw it at the employee. She is also accused of hitting the employee with a wooden broom.

The woman eventually left, but officers later arrested her at her home.

Police have identified the woman as 44-year-old Monique Collins.

Collins is now facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

Comments

Leave a Reply