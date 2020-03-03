STOCKTON (CBS13) – A woman who apparently didn’t like the sandwich she ordered from a Stockton eatery was arrested after allegedly attacking an employee.
The incident happened at a restaurant along the 1600 block of East Hammer Lane.
Stockton police say the woman walked into the eatery a little after 7:30 p.m. Monday and started arguing with an employee over the quality of a sandwich she had bought.
At some point during the argument, the woman allegedly picked up a glass tip jar and threw it at the employee. She is also accused of hitting the employee with a wooden broom.
The woman eventually left, but officers later arrested her at her home.
Police have identified the woman as 44-year-old Monique Collins.
Collins is now facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon.