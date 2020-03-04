CAMPAIGN 2020:California Primary Election Results
Filed Under:Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) – One firefighter was hurt while battling flames at a Stockton home Wednesday morning.

The incident started around 4:30 a.m. on East Marsh Street.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the attic of the home. A total of four adults and three children were in the home and all got out safely.

The firefighter who was hurt fell off the roof of the home, authorities say. That firefighter is expected to be OK.

Investigators are now trying to figure out how the fire started.

Comments

Leave a Reply