STOCKTON (CBS13) – One firefighter was hurt while battling flames at a Stockton home Wednesday morning.
The incident started around 4:30 a.m. on East Marsh Street.
House fire on East Marsh St in Stockton! One fireman injured. Stockton Fire crews continue to monitor. Fire contain to attic portion of house. 4- adults and 3 kids were in home got out safely! @GoodDaySac @DinaKupfer @allyaredas pic.twitter.com/PGVAn0ovrX
— DG (@CameraGuyDave1) March 4, 2020
Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the attic of the home. A total of four adults and three children were in the home and all got out safely.
The firefighter who was hurt fell off the roof of the home, authorities say. That firefighter is expected to be OK.
Investigators are now trying to figure out how the fire started.