ANGELS CAMP (CBS13) — Deputies arrested two suspects Wednesday after a probation search in Angels Camp.

According to the sheriff’s office, Narcotics Enforcement Units assisted the probation department with a search on the 1800 block of Appaloosa Road. During the search, deputies found 9.1 ounces of cocaine and 2.8 ounces of processed marijuana along with evidence of drug sales.

Deputies also seized rounds of live ammunition.

Ricardo Martinez, 48, and Shawn Langston, 55, were both arrested on multiple charges including violation of parole and possessing controlled substances. Both are being held without bail.

