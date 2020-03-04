Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – A California Highway Patrol sergeant was hurt when a driver crashed into their patrol car on Interstate 5 Wednesday morning.
The incident happened a little before 9 a.m. on the northbound side of the freeway, near the Monte Diablo Avenue offramp.
CHP says the sergeant was towing a vehicle that was disabled from a previous crash that happened only minutes before when another vehicle veered out of control. The errant vehicle smashed into the back of the patrol car, leaving the sergeant with moderate injuries.
Two of the right lanes are blocked due to the crash and investigation.
Neither drugs nor alcohol look to have been factors in the crash, but it’s unclear why the other vehicle veered out of control.