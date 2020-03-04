SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) – A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after they were spotted driving the wrong way near Fairfield, California Highway Patrol says.
The incident happened a little before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. CHP Solano says they got several calls about a pickup truck seen going in the wrong direction on Highway 12 near the Chardonnay Golf Course.
A CHP sergeant then spotted headlines going the wrong-way on I-80 passed the Cordelia Scales.
The pickup then made a sudden turn toward Interstate 680, still going the wrong way. The sergeant then crossed over the grass gore point and put his patrol vehicle right in the path of the pickup, prompting the driver to finally stop.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
CHP has not released the name of the driver at this point.