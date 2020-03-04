STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man has been arrested on suspicion of DUI after he crashed his car into the gate of the Stockton Police Department’s parking lot.
Stockton police say, a little after 6 a.m., someone drove into the gate and damaged it.
This morning a man drove into the gate of the Stockton Police Department’s parking lot. He was evaluated & taken into custody for being under the influence. Arrested was Tony Ruiz, 55, for driving under the influence. He was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail. pic.twitter.com/7njqPhQlU0
— Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) March 4, 2020
Officers evaluated the man and then took him into custody on suspicion of being under the influence.
The man has since been identified as 55-year-old Tony Ruiz. He has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail and is facing charges of DUI.