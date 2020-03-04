  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man has been arrested on suspicion of DUI after he crashed his car into the gate of the Stockton Police Department’s parking lot.

Stockton police say, a little after 6 a.m., someone drove into the gate and damaged it.

Officers evaluated the man and then took him into custody on suspicion of being under the influence.

The man has since been identified as 55-year-old Tony Ruiz. He has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail and is facing charges of DUI.

