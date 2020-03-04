NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — Little or no snow in February means some campers are taking more risks in the high country – and it cost three men over the weekend when rescuers had to be rescued in Nevada County.

This incident a reminder of how Mother Nature can sneak up on you.

Nevada County Search and Rescue was called to help three men trapped at Carr Lake at 7200′. A man and his dog were camping when a winter storm rolled through and they couldn’t get out.

He then reportedly called some friends to try and save him.

“And his two friends got stuck in their vehicle on the way up and they spent the next two nights in the individual’s Mercedes,” said Sgt. Ray Kress.

Authorities say the road in was clear last week, not covered with severe feet of snow like it usually is this time of year. The men who came to help did not have any winter gear or supplies.

“Some people are not as cautious this year. They are going into areas forgetting it’s winter and bad things can happen when a storm rolls in,” said Kress.

Crews brought in heavy equipment to get them out. It was the first rescue of the year, according to the sheriff’s department; usually, by March 1, there have been 20.

Ski resorts are also experiencing an off year.

“Last year we were dumped on every single day and I come back and this year we got nothing,” said an employee from Boreal.

At Boreal Ski Resort, they are making snow every night – but it often melts during the day.

“It’s dead. We pulled up and my son thought it was closed,” said Ben Persyn.

A slower season has proven positive for Persyn and his four-year-old son.

“It is all about the experience and giving him a chance to learn and enjoy time together.”

Authorities remind people -even if it’s blue bird skies – to bring warm clothes, food, water and chains because conditions in the high country can change within hours