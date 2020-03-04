ROCKLIN (CBS13) – The Rocklin Fire Department says three of their employees have been quarantined over their exposure to a coronavirus patient.
Health officials announced on Wednesday a patient with coronavirus in Placer County had died. It’s the first confirmed death related to the disease in the state.
The patient had been in isolation at the Kaiser Roseville hospital. However, county health officials said 10 Kaiser Permanente healthcare workers and 5 emergency responders had been exposed to the patient and were now in quarantine.
Rocklin Fire announced that three of those five emergency responders are part of their department.
The department stresses that they remain fully staffed.
According to Placer County officials, the other two first responders exposed to the patient were part of American Medical Response.
Health officials said none of the workers or first responders have been exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.