SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Detectives are looking to identify a man who witnessed a fatal stabbing on Florin Road in January.
The incident happened on the 6000 block of Florin Road. Roosevelt Hardley, 64, was arrested in connection with the stabbing that happened at around 10 p.m. on Jan. 16, near the Florin Towne Centre.
An adult man was located at the scene with at least one stab wound. He was later pronounced dead, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said. Officials said an adult woman was also located with at least one stab wound. Her injuries were considered non-life-threatening. Deputies later took the suspect into custody without incident.
The stabbing happened after the suspect and victims got into an argument in a parking lot, detectives said.
Detectives are still investigating the stabbing and are now looking to identify a witness from that night. Security cameras caught the man stop his truck and get out, attempting to intervene.
The witnesses left the scene before deputies could speak with him.
Anyone with information about the witness or the incident is asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.