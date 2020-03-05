STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — One suspect was arrested in Mexico and another man is wanted in connection with a 2011 homicide at a bar in Modesto, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said.
Tony Macias, 26, of Waterford, was arrested Wednesday in Michoacan, Mexico and transported back to Stanislaus County with assistance from the FBI, the sheriff’s office said in a series of tweets Thursday afternoon.
Detectives said Macias was found to be living in Mexico. The sheriff’s office said detectives worked with the FBI and the Fresno United States Attorney’s Office to obtain a federal warrant to bring Macias back to the U.S.
Macias was booked into the county jail and faces charges of homicide and assault with a deadly weapon related to a homicide that happened at a bar along the 1500 block of Crows Landing Road in 2011.
The sheriff’s office said they are seeking a second suspect in connection with the 2011 homicide — Tomas Mendoza, 29, of Modesto.
Mendoza has a warrant for homicide with a gang enhancement related to the case, deputies said.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mendoza is asked to contact investigator Jesse Tovar with the sheriff’s office at 209-525-7080.