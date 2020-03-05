  • CBS13On Air

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A 17-year-old was arrested Thursday in Oregon in connection to the shooting death of teen in Stockton last month.

The juvenile suspect was located in Dallas, Oregon and is awaiting extradition back to Stockton. He is suspected of killing 17-year-old Rafael Chavez on Feb. 23 in the area of Rose Street and Queen Street.

READ MORE: Grieving Stockton Mother Mourns Loss Of 17-Year-Old Son As Police Look For Suspects

The suspect’s name has not been released because he is a juvenile.

 

