STOCKTON (CBS13) — A 17-year-old was arrested Thursday in Oregon in connection to the shooting death of teen in Stockton last month.
The juvenile suspect was located in Dallas, Oregon and is awaiting extradition back to Stockton. He is suspected of killing 17-year-old Rafael Chavez on Feb. 23 in the area of Rose Street and Queen Street.
The suspect’s name has not been released because he is a juvenile.