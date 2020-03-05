



REDDING (CBS13) — A woman who survived the Camp Fire and then breast cancer is now being tested for the coronavirus after disembarking the Grand Princess cruise in San Francisco.

Cynthia Travers is furious because she says she was not notified until yesterday about the Placer County who man died from the coronavirus.

Travers got tested for the coronavirus at Hilltop Medical Center in Redding on Thursday. She was a passenger on the same cruise from San Francisco to Mexico as a 71-year-old Placer County man who became sick and later died from the coronavirus.

“He was around a lot of us on the cruise, up on the 14th deck, where we all kind of lounged and hung out, so that was a little scary,” said Travers.

Travers says she shared an elevator with him and knew nothing about his death until Wednesday when she got an email from Princess Cruise Lines and the CDC. That’s when Shasta County health officials asked her to get tested.

Travers told CBS affiliate KRCR that she started showing symptoms on the third day of the cruise. She was coughing up phlegm and had shortness of breath.

Dr. Mark Pierce, who administered the coronavirus test to her, said, “The symptoms could be due to other conditions, but she was directly exposed, so we are going to be as careful as possible with the testing and the quarantine.”

Travers has been asked to self-quarantine at home for 14 days while she awaits test results which are expected back in 48 hours. She is among the thousands of passengers who may have been exposed.

CBS13 spoke with a Stockton woman who says she has yet to be contacted by any health department official even after the governor announced authorities would be contacting passengers.

“It’s been pretty frustrating because I guess I don’t understand why they haven’t reached out to us,” said a woman from Stockton who was also on the cruise who did not want to be identified.

She says she didn’t self-quarantine “because I didn’t know about it.” She says she feels fine, but has been trying to contact multiple agencies to get tested with no success. Now she is worried she may have exposed others, fears shared by Cynthia Travers, who since getting home has had follow-up appointments in Chico for cancer treatment.

“But I’m tough to fight and battle through breast cancer, open-heart surgery and an autoimmune disorder. This has all been very scary, and I hope it ends and resolves itself quickly,” Travers said.

Another Shasta County resident was tested earlier this week, but their results are still pending as well.