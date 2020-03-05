TURLOCK (CBS13) — A man whose last known address is in Turlock and is facing multiple counts of child sexual abuse in Crooks County, Oregon, is wanted after failing to appear in court, the Crooks County Sheriff’s Office said.
William Redhawk Espinoza, 35, is accused of failing to appear in court in Oregon while facing charges of unlawful penetration involving a child under 14 and three counts of sexual abuse in the first degree of a child under 14, the Crook County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The Crook County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released a poster on social media which contained information on the suspect along with two photos.
Deputies said Espinoza has family in Turlock and his last self-reported location is in Hershey, Calif., where he claimed his car broke down on the way to court.
He stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 230 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, the wanted poster said.
In a follow-up Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said Espinoza posted bail in May 2016, just before the county jail was built.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Espinoza is asked to contact Det. Sanchez with the Crook County Sheriff’s Office at 541-447-6398.