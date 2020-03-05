  • CBS13On Air

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A student at San Joaquin Delta College is self-isolating after they were exposed to a coronavirus patient while working at a medical facility.

The school sent out an alert about the exposure on Wednesday.

Officials say the health sciences student was working a facility outside of San Joaquin County when they were exposed.

The student is not showing any symptoms of the virus. But, out of an abundance of caution, Delta College says the student is now in a 14-day self-isolation.

School officials stress that they consider the risk to students, faculty and staff very low.

